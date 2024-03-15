Photo Exhibition Dedicated to Women Empowerment in Kazakhstan Opens in Strasbourg

ASTANA – The headquarters of the Council of Europe hosted a photo exhibition titled Unveiling Strength: A Visual Journey for Gender Empowerment in Kazakhstan on March 14 in Strasbourg, reported Kazinform.

Organized by Kazakhstan’s Consulate General in Strasbourg, the Bolashak corporate foundation, and the L’Association QazElles community of Kazakh businesswomen in France, the event marked a significant collaboration within the walls of Europe’s oldest organization, set to celebrate its 75th anniversary in May.

The exhibition featured photographs showcasing famous women of the Great Steppe alongside thematic materials on various aspects of gender empowerment in Kazakhstan, including diplomacy, science, economics, and human rights protection.

Kazakhstan’s Consul General Anel Bakytbekkyzy highlighted women’s essential and growing role in modern society, stating that promoting and protecting women’s rights in civil, political, economic, social and cultural matters remains a top government priority.

Bakytbekkyzy elaborated on the reforms initiated by Kazakhstan’s leadership, particularly those relating to gender equality.

She emphasized measures to increase women’s representation in decision-making processes, aiming for a 30% growth in women’s participation in governance by 2030.

Additionally, Kazakhstan promotes and engages in women’s electoral processes.

Drawing attention to the efforts in combating violence against women and children, Bakytbekkyzy outlined ongoing legislative reforms, particularly in response to the Council of Europe’s invitation to join the Council of Europe Convention on Preventing and Combating Violence Against Women and Domestic Violence.

Marija Pejčinović Burić, Secretary General of the Council of Europe, lauded President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s reforms, including those aimed at empowering women, improving the quality of life, and creating equal opportunities for all.

The event also featured a presentation on the activities of the L’Association QazElles community, aimed at developing and strengthening multifaceted ties between Kazakhstan and France.