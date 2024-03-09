National Equestrian Sports Team to Participate in World Nomad Games

ASTANA — Representatives from Kazakhstan’s Turkistan Region are set to participate in the World Nomad Games. Saken Sultankhanov, the Otyrar district akim (Governor), and Zhumabai Sarsenbayev, the chairman of the regional Kokpar federation, discussed the development of equestrian sports, as reported by Vecher.kz on Feb. 27.

Fifteen teams from various locations in the region participated in the esteemed Kokpar championship. Winners of the two-day equestrian competition were awarded trophies, certificates, and valuable prizes. In the adult team championship in Kokpar in the Kazygurt district, the Otyrar district secured third place. Citizens who contributed to the development of national sports were also honored with special letters of appreciation and received gifts.

The riders who excelled in this championship are anticipated to be selected for the region’s national team and will subsequently compete in the national championship in Kyzylorda. Top Kokpar players will represent Kazakhstan at international competitions, upholding the nation’s honor.

The region leads Kazakhstan in the development of national sports. Its representatives are expected to participate in the World Nomad Games, with strong prospects for victory.

Sultankhanov emphasized the importance of promoting a healthy lifestyle and fostering patriotic sentiments and culture among young people.

“The growing participation in horse riding and Kokpar among our youth is a reflection of our efforts. Engaging in sports from an early age fosters positive behavior. Therefore, we must prioritize equestrian sports and organize large-scale events. Your victories represent the district’s honor, and I am confident you will achieve more,” Sultankhanov said.

It was previously announced that Aidarbek Khojanazarov, a renowned businessman, prominent public figure, and member of the Mazhilis (Parliament) of Kazakhstan, has been elected as the president of the Kokpar Federation.