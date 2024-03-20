Kazakhstan’s Expenditure on IT Services Reaches $2.4 Billion in 2023

ASTANA – The volume of IT services provided in computer programming, consulting, and related services reached 1.1 trillion tenge ($2.4 billion) in 2023, marking a 41.1% increase compared to the previous year, Finprom.kz reported on March 20.

In the same period last year, services in the sector increased by 54.8% to 777.2 billion tenge ($1.7 billion).

Software development accounted for the largest volume of services, totaling 599 billion tenge ($1.3 billion), 60.3% more than the previous year.

Next came consulting and practical services in IT, which increased 2.5-fold to 79.2 billion tenge ($175.5 million), while software support services grew 86.7% to 72 billion tenge ($159.6 million).