Kazakhstan’s Employment: Women Make Up 48.3% of Total Employed Population

ASTANA – Some 4,370,715 women – that is 48.3% of the total employed population – work in Kazakhstan, according to a March 6 report by the Kazakh Bureau of National Statistics.

Of them, 3.4 million women are employed, and 940,000 are self-employed.

Most women work in education – 20%, around 19.6% are employed in wholesale and retail trade, 9.7% work in agriculture, another 9.6% in health care and social services, and 7.8% work in industry. The smallest share of female workers are in the information and communications sector – 1.6%.