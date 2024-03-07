Kazakhstan’s Employment: Women Make Up 48.3% of Total Employed Population

By Dana Omirgazy in Society on 7 March 2024

ASTANA – Some 4,370,715 women – that is 48.3% of the total employed population – work in Kazakhstan, according to a March 6 report by the Kazakh Bureau of National Statistics.


Photo credit:Shutterstock

Of them, 3.4 million women are employed, and 940,000 are self-employed.

Most women work in education – 20%, around 19.6% are employed in wholesale and retail trade, 9.7% work in agriculture, another 9.6% in health care and social services, and 7.8% work in industry. The smallest share of female workers are in the information and communications sector – 1.6%.

 


Get The Astana Times stories sent directly to you! Sign up via the website or subscribe to our Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Telegram, YouTube and Tiktok!

Most Recent Stories
 View More »