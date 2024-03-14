Kazakhstan Strengthens OSCE Ties Amid Global Challenges

ASTANA – Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, Murat Nurtleu underscored the pivotal role of multilateral institutions in addressing unprecedented global upheavals and reiterated Kazakhstan’s dedication to upholding the functionality of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) during a March 14 meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council in Vienna, the ministry’s press service reported.

Nurtleu reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s commitment to aiding in resolving complex issues facing the organization, stressing the importance of collaborative efforts in tackling pressing global challenges. These challenges, which were the focus of discussions at the meeting, included energy security, the food crisis, and climate change.

“Kazakhstan is deeply convinced that preserving and strengthening the OSCE, as a unique platform with geographically diverse representation, serves the best interests of all participating states,” he said.

Highlighting Kazakhstan’s dedication to peaceful conflict resolution, Nurtleu reiterated the nation’s commitment to diplomatic solutions through constructive dialogue and interaction.

Regional cooperation and sustainable development initiatives

In addition to addressing global challenges, Minister Nurtleu underscored the significance of regional cooperation, particularly in Central Asia. He emphasized the collective interaction of regional countries on the global stage and highlighted Kazakhstan’s initiatives, including the establishment of the UN Regional Center for Sustainable Development for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty.

He emphasized Kazakhstan’s role in hosting the UN Regional Climate Summit in 2026 and expressed plans to host the Conference of the Parties (COP) in the near future. According to Nurtleu, with a proactive stance towards environmental sustainability, Kazakhstan intends to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060 and promote the global transition to green and renewable energy.

The minister also emphasized the importance of platforms like the Astana International Forum for fostering global dialogue amidst growing security challenges. Leveraging Kazakhstan’s strategic geographical location, Nurtleu outlined the country’s unique advantages in connecting distant markets and serving as a continental bridge along key transport corridors, as well as the OSCE’s potential in promoting interconnectivity. Due to the collective action, traffic volumes along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route have more than tripled over the past two years.

Moreover, Nurtleu highlighted Kazakhstan’s strategic orientation towards achieving sustainable socio-political development, emphasizing a set of measures aimed at strengthening democratic institutions, protecting human rights, and developing civil society.

“Our nation’s democratic path is clear, yet the journey is not complete. My main message today is that democratic changes in my country have become irreversible,” he stated.

The meeting participants endorsed President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s political and socio-economic reforms aimed at improving quality of life and social well-being.

On the sidelines of the Permanent Council meeting, Minister Nurtleu met with OSCE Secretary General Helga Schmid. The officials discussed deepening cooperation between Kazakhstan and the OSCE, and exchanged views on upcoming senior officials’ visits to Kazakhstan, including participation in the Astana International Forum.

Schmid also welcomed Kazakhstan’s ongoing reforms and transformations.