Kazakhstan, South Korea Increase Weekly Air Travel Frequency

By Aida Haidar in International, Nation, Tourism on 23 March 2024

ASTANA — The aviation authorities of Kazakhstan and South Korea agreed to increase the total number of permitted flights between the countries from 10 to 42 per week on March 21, the Kazakh Civil Aviation Committee (CAC) reported. 

The agreement was signed by CAC Chairperson Saltanat Tompiyeva and the General Director of South Korea’s Civil Aviation Office Yong Kook Kim on March 21. Photo credit: Kazakh Civil Aviation Committee

The agreement, spearheaded by CAC Chairperson Saltanat Tompiyeva and the General Director of South Korea’s Civil Aviation Office Yong Kook Kim, extends beyond passenger flights. Provisions allow for the operation of 40 cargo flights weekly. This includes leveraging the fifth degree of “freedom of air,” facilitating smoother logistics operations between the two nations.

One of the notable outcomes of the negotiations is the lifting of restrictions on destinations and the number of designated carriers. This move is poised to boost the competition within the aviation sector and broaden the spectrum of flight routes connecting Kazakhstan and South Korea.

Furthermore, both parties expressed support for air carriers’ plans to establish direct flights between Astana and Seoul.

Earlier this month, the CAC and Malaysia’s Air Asia launched direct flights between Almaty and Kuala Lumpur. 

 


