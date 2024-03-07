Kazakhstan Ships 100,000 Tons of Oil to Germany in February

ASTANA – KazTransOil national oil transporter shipped 100,000 tons of oil to Germany in February, reported the company’s press service on March 6.

KazTransOil supplied oil via Russia’s Transneft system of trunk oil pipelines in the direction of the Adamowo-Zastawa oil delivery point in Poland for further shipment to Germany.

Since the beginning of the year, Kazakhstan has transported 200,000 tons of oil to Germany. This month, KazTransOil plans to supply 100,000 tons of Kazakh oil to Germany. Overall, the company is set to send 1.2 million tons of oil this year.

In 2023, the national oil transporter delivered 993,000 tons of oil to Germany.