Kazakhstan Sends 2,000 Tons of Diesel Fuel as Humanitarian Aid to Kyrgyz Republic 

ASTANA – Kazakhstan allocated 2,000 tons of diesel fuel as humanitarian aid to the Kyrgyz Republic in addressing the aftermath of the accident at the Bishkek Thermal Power Plant, reported the Kazakh Ministry for Emergency Situations on Feb. 29.

The first shipment of 1,000 tons was dispatched on Feb. 28 from the Zarya branch of the Reserve national enterprise in 17 tank cars.

Following President Kasym-Jomart Tokayev’s instruction to support the Kyrgyz nation, the batches of diesel fuel were allocated from the state material reserve.

The humanitarian cargo will be handed over to representatives of the Kyrgyz Ministry of Energy.

On Feb. 2, the explosion of one of the boilers at the Bishkek Thermal Power Plant damaged the operating equipment of the only thermal power plant in Kyrgyz’s capital. As a result, approximately 10% of residents were left without heating and hot water.