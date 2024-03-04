Kazakhstan Reiterates Commitment to Cooperation Within OIC

ASTANA – Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu highlighted Kazakhstan’s commitment to interaction within the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) at a March 4 meeting with OIC Secretary-General Hissein Brahim Taha in Jeddah, reported the Foreign Ministry’s press office.

The officials discussed international issues and the Islamic world, overviewing Kazakhstan’s initiatives within the OIC, including the Islamic Organization for Food Security and the OIC-15 Dialogue Platform, as well as the establishment of the International Agency for Biological Safety.

The OIC Secretary-General appreciated Kazakhstan’s support for OIC initiatives and expressed interest in broadening collaboration with the country.