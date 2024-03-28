Kazakhstan Prioritizes Friendship and Cooperation with China

ASTANA – Friendship and cooperation with China are an absolute priority for Kazakhstan, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at a March 28 meeting with Zhao Leji, the chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress in Boao, China, reported Akorda.

Acknowledging the significance of the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA), Tokayev expressed anticipation for President Xi Jinping’s upcoming state visit to Kazakhstan, highlighting his pivotal role in fostering robust Kazakh-Chinese relations.

The President said all Kazakh government departments are encouraged to cooperate closely with China to develop relations of comprehensive strategic partnership.

Zhao Leji appreciated Tokayev’s dedication to strengthening bilateral ties and congratulated him and all Kazakh people on Nauryz. Recalling last year’s meetings between the Presidents, he reaffirmed China’s commitment to collaborating with Kazakhstan in implementing mutual agreements and advancing strategic objectives.

The parties deliberated on prospects for enhancing trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian cooperation and also reviewed the progress of implementing joint projects in transport, industry, and tourism.