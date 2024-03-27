Kazakhstan Explores Rare Earth Metals Potential at EU Conference

ASTANA – Vice Minister of Industry and Construction Olzhas Saparbekov discussed Kazakhstan’s potential in rare metals development at the conference on critical raw materials and trade policy, organized within the Belgian presidency of the Council of the European Union (EU) on March 26 in Brussels, reported Kazinform news agency.

The Kazakh delegation, headed by Saparbekov, participated in the trade panel, which focused on EU cooperation with external partners. Saparbekov highlighted the event’s importance for Kazakhstan, underscoring the country’s interest in developing its rare earth metal industry.

“As you know, Kazakhstan has a certain position in the market. We have further development potential, which we and the EU representatives discussed during the event. On today’s platform, we met with representatives of the European Union, European businesses interested in the development of the industry and in further transfer of technologies to our country, including both the extraction and processing of raw materials. In fact, it is important for Kazakhstan and the entire market,” said Saparbekov.

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Belgium Margulan Baimukhan said the conference provided an opportunity to exchange views and expertise on Kazakhstan’s role and prospects in the industry.

According to some experts, amid concerns over China’s dominant control of around 70% of the global rare earth elements (REE) production, Western nations seek alternative sources to safeguard against potential disruptions. Among these, Kazakhstan is emerging as a prominent contender, drawing increasing attention as a viable and strategic supplier of these crucial materials.

With Kazakhstan already supplying over half of the raw materials essential to the EU economy, its significance in the global market is undeniable. The country’s presence as one of the top 10 copper-producing nations underscores its potential to establish a robust cluster for battery material production, including nickel, cobalt, manganese, and lithium.