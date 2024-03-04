Kazakhstan Enhances Strategic Partnership with OPANAL in Nuclear Safety

ASTANA – Kazakh Ambassador to Mexico Timur Primbetov had a comprehensive discussion with Flavio Roberto Bonzanini, Secretary General of the Agency for the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons in Latin America and the Caribbean (OPANAL) on the interaction between OPANAL and Kazakhstan as a member state of the Treaty on a Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone in Central Asia (CANWFZ) on Feb. 29 in Mexico City, reported the Foreign Ministry’s press service.

Bonzanini commended Kazakhstan for its consistent efforts in promoting the anti-nuclear agenda internationally and elaborated on OPANAL’s cooperation with other Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zones. He advocated for enhanced negotiations towards a memorandum of understanding between OPANAL and CANWFZ.

Primbetov highlighted Kazakhstan’s significant international initiatives in global security, including establishing the International Agency for Biological Safety, the United Nations Regional Center for Sustainable Development Goals for Central Asia and Afghanistan, and the International Trust Fund to support victims of nuclear tests.

Bonzanini expressed OPANAL’s support for Kazakh initiatives and pledged to advocate for them during the April OPANAL Council meeting, which representatives from 33 member states will attend.

Primbetov spoke about Kazakhstan’s upcoming international events, including the Astana International Forum, the Second Meeting of Representatives of Nuclear Weapon-Free Zones, and the meeting of the Coordination Committee of the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons.

Bonzanini confirmed his interest in participating in these events.

OPANAL was established in 1969 under the Treaty for the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons in Latin America and the Caribbean (Treaty of Tlatelolco), signed on Feb. 14, 1967, in Mexico City. The organization currently comprises 33 countries from Latin America and the Caribbean.