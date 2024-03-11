Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan Plan to Create Investment Fund Worth $300 Million

ASTANA – Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan plan to create an investment fund worth $300 million, said Chairman of the Samruk Kazyna Sovereign Wealth Fund Nurlan Zhakupov on the sidelines of the meeting between the Presidents of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan in Baku, reported the Silk Way TV channel on March 11.

According to Zhakupov, the investment fund will finance projects of interest to both states. The fund will also allow the financing of priority projects in various sectors of the economies of Central Asian countries, including Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania, and Türkiye.

“This will strengthen Kazakhstan’s cooperation with Azerbaijan and will certainly bring us good profits, because it will be a completely commercial investment fund,” Zhakupov said.