Kazakhstan Attaches Great Importance to Cooperation with OECD

By Saniya Sakenova in International on 28 March 2024

ASTANA — Kazakhstan regards cooperation with the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) as a giant economic community in which the country plays a fairly important role, especially in the regional dimension, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at a March 28 meeting with OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann, reported Akorda.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev with Mathias Cormann. Photo credit: Akorda

Tokayev noted Kazakhstan’s participation in OECD committee meetings and its commitment to align with the Organization’s recommendations, emphasizing his goal of elevating the country’s economic policies to meet OECD standards.

He mentioned signing several significant documents and ongoing efforts to accede to additional mandatory OECD legal instruments.

Cormann affirmed the OECD’s dedication to enhancing comprehensive cooperation with Asian countries, including Kazakhstan, expressing readiness to support the country’s reform program.

The President invited OECD representatives to participate in the upcoming Astana International Forum.


