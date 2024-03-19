Kazakhstan, Armenia Committed to Deepen Cooperation  

ASTANA – Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu and Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan expressed mutual commitment to deepening interstate cooperation based on friendship, mutual respect and partnership during their meeting in Yerevan, reported the ministry’s press service on March 16.

During the talks, the parties addressed cooperation in political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian areas, emphasizing the importance of strengthening the political dialogue at the highest and high levels.

Focusing on trade and economic cooperation, the ministers noted the positive results of mutual trade in 2023, the volume of which increased by 23.1% and reached $53 million. Nurtleu and Mirzoyan agreed to make joint efforts and decisions to identify new opportunities to increase trade turnover.

The counterparts also discussed the prospects for cooperation in the investment sphere based on integrating production and financial resources of the two countries. They highlighted ways of cooperation in the high technologies, digitalization, mutual supplies of agricultural products, and cooperation in the construction sector.

The sides noted the effective participation of small and medium businesses in the development of trade-economic and investment ties, noting that 435 companies with Armenian capital operate in Kazakhstan, while more than 100 companies with Kazakh capital operate in Yerevan.

The ministers emphasized the positive dynamics of cooperation in the cultural and humanitarian sphere and exchanged proposals on enhancing collaboration in culture, education and science.

Following the meeting, Nurtleu and Mirzoyan signed the Program of Cooperation between the Foreign Ministries of Kazakhstan and Armenia for 2024-2025.