Kazakhstan Achieves Top Scores in Three Indicators of World Bank’s Working Women Index

ASTANA – Kazakhstan earned a “perfect score” of 100 points in three indicators, including freedom of movement, marriage, and gender differences in property and inheritance, according to the latest World Bank’s Women, Business and the Law (WBL) 2024 index.

The overall score for Kazakhstan is 75.6 out of 100, based on an assessment of the life cycle of a working woman, covering 190 countries.

The report notes that the data relates to laws and regulations applied to the main business city of Almaty.

However, the country received the lowest score for the size of a woman’s pension. Also, Kazakhstan could consider reforms to enhance legal equality for women in aspects affecting their work-related decisions, pay, post-childbirth employment, and entrepreneurship, the report suggests.

The World Bank introduced three new WBL 2.0 indexes, adding safety and childcare to the above mentioned indicators.

Kazakhstan achieved a perfect score of 100 for laws affecting childcare but obtained its lowest rating for women’s safety.

The WBL 2.0 legal frameworks score (70.0), supportive frameworks score (62.5), and expert opinions score (76.3) for Kazakhstan surpassed the global average.