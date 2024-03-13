Kazakh Startup CerebraAI Wins LEAP Award in Saudi Arabia

ASTANA – The Kazakh startup CerebraAI, specializing in timely stroke recognition, secured a $150,000 LEAP award at the annual Rocket Fuel Startup Pitch Competition in Saudi Arabia, reported by the Ein Presswire on March 8.



LEAP, held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia is the world’s most visited tech event. It is organized by the National Technology Development Program of Saudi Arabia (NTDP), in collaboration with the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology of the Kingdom (MCIT) and the Misk Foundation.

This year, a panel of four expert judges presented awards across six categories, with CerebraAI, founded by Doszhan Zhussupov, winning the Artificial Intelligence Awards nomination for presenting the most exciting, ground-breaking use of AI.

The team’s innovative development addresses the significant issue of stroke, one of the leading causes of death worldwide. CerebraAI offers an artificial intelligence decision support system to assist physicians in understanding patient needs by analyzing millions of patient parameters to generate unique diagnostic patterns.

The project was evaluated based on criteria including creativity, innovation, growth potential, functionality, impact on the industry and societal benefit. Out of 100 startups selected for the semi-finals, 12 proceeded to the grand final, with six receiving cash prizes.

“A huge thank you goes out to the organizers of the LEAP conference for providing a platform that brings together the brightest minds in technology and innovation. Competing against such talented startups and sharing our vision for the future of AI was an incredible experience,” wrote Cerebra on its LinkedIn account.