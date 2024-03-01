Kazakh PM Briefs President Tokayev on Socio-Economic Development 

ASTANA – Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov presented a report on the socio-economic situation in Kazakhstan and plans for ensuring the country’s economic growth during a meeting with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on March 1, reported the Akorda press service.

According to the Kazakh PM, the government has initiated measures to strengthen support for domestic producers. It has launched work on improving procurement procedures for government agencies, subsoil users, and quasi-state sectors.

At the instruction of the head of state, special attention will be paid to the proactive development of promising industrial sectors.

In addition, Bektenov has also informed President Tokayev about the ongoing activities of the commission on the return of illegally acquired assets.

President Tokayev gave instructions on Kazakhstan’s socio-economic development as part of the meeting.

Bektenov was appointed the head of the government by the presidential decree issued on Feb. 6. He was relieved of his duties as the head of the President’s Executive Office, a position he had held since April last year.