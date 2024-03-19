Kazakh Peacekeepers Begin Mission in Golan Heights

ASTANA – Military personnel of the national peacekeeping contingent began their daily activities in the Golan Heights, reported the Kazakh Defense Ministry on March 18.

Kazakh peacekeepers take over base, affairs and responsibilities from the Irish peacekeeping contingent, touring the Camp Faouar, where the operation headquarters are located.

“Our unit is the reserve of the mission commander. He can use it to perform various tasks, including in moments of crisis,” said Lieutenant Colonel Ilyas Mustafin, senior officer of the International Cooperation Department.

Irish military personnel gave classes on the operating procedures of the rapid reaction forces, the distribution of functions, and introduced them to the areas of responsibility and features of service in the Golan Heights.

As part of their daily activities, military personnel from Kazakhstan are engaged in servicing military equipment and installing combat modules on armored wheeled vehicles, arranging everyday life, and preparing for missions.

“The personnel learn about the supply process, which includes the supply of drinking water, food, fuels and lubricants, and so on. All of this requires interaction with various mission components,” said Lieutenant Colonel Rustam Zhanzhumenov, deputy head of the Center for Peacekeeping Operations.

The logistics unit is engaged in the installation of parking and garage equipment for vehicle repairs, special containers for storing weapons and ammunition.

Some 1,500 military personnel from 12 countries are serving as part of the United Nations (UN) Disengagement Observer Force mission.

Kazakhstan deployed its first independent peacekeeping contingent to the Golan Heights under the UN on March 15.