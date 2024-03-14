Kazakh FM Takes Part in 67th Session of UN Commission on Narcotic Drugs

ASTANA – Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, Murat Nurtleu took part in the High-level Segment of the 67th Session of the UN Commission on Narcotic Drugs in Vienna, reported the ministry’s press service on March 14.

The minister emphasized Kazakhstan’s comprehensive efforts in combating drug addiction and trafficking.

Nurtleu noted the importance of regional cooperation through initiatives like the Central Asian Information Coordination Center for Combating Illicit Drug Trafficking (CARICC) and addressed the escalating threat of synthetic drugs, the illegal trafficking of which has increased tenfold in recent years. He said that Kazakhstan is actively implementing the UN Strategy to Combat Synthetic Drugs and will host the Regional Ministerial Conference on joint response to this new threat next year.

He called for support for Kazakhstan’s proposal to establish the UN Center for Sustainable Development for Central Asia and Afghanistan, underscoring the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan and the country’s commitment to addressing drug addiction through the establishment of rehabilitation centers.

Nurtleu expressed support for the Pledge4Action initiative. It is reported that Kazakhstan will establish medical and social rehabilitation centers for the treatment of drug addiction in Kazakhstan within a year.

Also, the minister spoke about the implementation of the national plan to combat drug addiction and drug trafficking for 2023-2025. The plan was developed in collaboration with experts from the UN, OSCE and other international organizations.