Kazakh Citizens Mark National Clothing Day With Festive Events

ASTANA – As part of the Nauryznama Decade, Kazakhstan citizens marked the National Clothing Day on March 18 by launching challenges, holding exhibitions and shows.

Capital’s Youth Policy Department and more than 10 youth organizations launched a video challenge promoting national clothes and encouraging the country’s citizens to continue the initiative.

The Ground Forces soldiers of the regional South command in the Zhambyl Region held a theatrical performance in the costumes of Kazakh khans and batyrs (warriors), reported the command’s press service.

“The dress of khans and batyrs, borrowed from one of the Almaty theaters, allowed young soldiers, while remaining in the familiar image of warriors, to feel like real batyrs,” said Lieutenant Colonel Dina Mukharinova, head of the department’s press service.

Petropavlovsk held a fair-exhibition of national clothing and accessories featuring products of local female entrepreneurs, reported Kazinform.

Karagandy students celebrated the holiday with a fashion show of traditional dress, reported Khabar. Kazakh traditional outfits can tell a lot about the owner: indicate age, marital and social status. Elements of the ornament show the uniqueness of Kazakh culture. Members of the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan and ethnocultural associations attended the event.

“Our nomadic people, our ancestors, thought out every element of clothing down to the smallest detail, taking into account the harsh time of year and the conditions of the nomadic lifestyle. As a woman, as a mother and already a grandmother, I want to emphasize that all national clothing is aimed at preserving reproductive health – everything is aimed at making you feel warm and comfortable,” said Aitzhan Kishkintayeva, member of the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan.

The Ulttyk Sezim (National Feeling) project, initiated in December 2023, dedicated to the splendor of the national outfit and aimed at popularizing Kazakh culture, is gaining more interest. Having started as a flash mob, this initiative has turned into a large project.

Teams of local companies throughout the country have made it a tradition to come to work every Friday in national clothes and decorate themselves with Kazakh jewelry.

The number of the initiative supporters is increasing every day. It is becoming fashionable to wear national clothes not only during the celebration of Nauryz, but also at any other time.

Kazakhstan’s famous designer and journalist Dinara Satzhan notes that the demand for clothing with national elements has increased significantly both in Kazakhstan and abroad. She highly appreciates the potential of domestic designers.