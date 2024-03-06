Kazakh Business Activity Index Increases in February 

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s Business Activity Index (BAI), which measures the state of the economy in the real sector, showed an increase in February, as reported by the National Bank on March 4. The services and manufacturing sectors maintained positive indicators, while the mining and construction industries showed improvement.

According to the National Bank, the monthly index for February rose to 50.0 points, up from 49.7 in January. This growth was facilitated by increases in construction and mining indices, although they remained in the negative zone. Additionally, delivery times in the mining industry have decreased.

In terms of enterprises’ assessments, there was an improvement in the perception of current business conditions, rising to 1.6 points in February from 0.8 points in January. Likewise, the outlook for future business conditions reached 19.7 points for the coming six months, up from 17.6 in January.

BAI is an indicator that characterizes the state of the economy in the real sector. It facilitates the analysis of economic trends, critical and turning points in the business cycle. The BAI is compiled based on the results of a monthly survey of enterprises conducted by the National Bank. This survey collects responses from enterprises to questions concerning actual changes in their economic indicators and their expectations for future changes, as outlined by the National Bank.