Kazakh Boxers Secure Five Tickets to 2024 Paris Olympics

ASTANA—The Kazakh national boxing team of 11 boxers, both men and women, clinched five coveted tickets to the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics at a March 11 world-licensed boxing tournament in Busto Arsizio, Italy, the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Tourism and Sports reported.



Among the standout performers, Saken Bibosynov (51 kg), a bronze medalist at the Tokyo Olympics, emerged victorious alongside world champion Sabyrkhan Mahmud (57 kg) and Aslanbek Shymbergenov (71 kg), the esteemed captain of the national team and a dual titleholder as world and Asian champion. Adding to the triumph, Nurbek Oralbay (80 kg) and Aibek Oralbay (92 kg), the latter a winner at the Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires, secured their places at the 2024 Olympics.

Despite the men’s resounding success, the women’s team fell short of securing Olympic licenses in their respective categories.

Minister of Tourism and Sports Yermek Marzhikpayev congratulated the triumphant boxers, emphasizing the nation’s unwavering support and high expectations for its athletes.

The distribution of Olympic spots saw a total of 28 allocations for men and 21 for women, underscoring the fierce competition and the coveted nature of the qualifications.

Notably, the Kazakh national team previously secured two boxing licenses during the Summer Asian Games in Hangzhou, with Kamshybek Konkabaev and Karina Ibragimova clinching spots in the super heavyweight and 57 kg divisions, respectively.