Kazakh Boxer Aibek Oralbay Wins License for 2024 Paris Olympics

By Dana Omirgazy in Sports on 11 March 2024

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s boxer Aibek Oralbay clinched license for the 2024 Paris Olympics in the first World Qualification Tournament on March 11 in Italy’s Busto Arsizio, reported the National Olympic Committee’s press service.

Aibek Oralbay. Photo credit: National Olympic Committee

In the quarterfinals, Oralbay defeated U.S. athlete Jamar Talley in the weight category up to 92 kilograms.

In October last year, at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, Kazakh boxers Kamshybek Kunkabayev and Karina Ibragimova also succeeded to receive licenses for the prestigious event in Paris.

Four more Kazakh boxers are fighting for the Olympics licenses.  


