Five Kazakh Boxers Reach Quarterfinals at 2024 Olympics Qualification Tournament in Italy

ASTANA – Five Kazakhstan’s boxers reached the quarterfinals in the first World Qualification Tournament in Italy’s Busto Arsizio, ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympics, reported the National Olympic Committee’s press service on March 10. The tournament will last through March 12.

On March 10, Kazakh boxers Nurbek Oralbay (up to 80 kilograms), Mahmud Sabyrkhan (up to 57 kilograms), Aslanbek Shymbergenov (up to 71 kilograms), Alua Balkibekova (up to 50 kilograms), Aibek Oralbay (up to 92 kilograms) and Saken Bibosynov (up to 51 kilograms) won the fights and reached the 1/4 finals of the licensed tournament.

Kazakhstan’s National Olympic Committee President Gennady Golovkin met with the men’s and women’s boxing teams on March 9 to offer advice and express his support.

“The Kazakh boxing school is one of the best in the world, and we need to do everything to continue these traditions. We are one team, I want you to know that I am always there, ready to support,” said Golovkin, addressing the boxers and coaches.

The boxers, in turn, thanked Golovkin for his support.

The Paris 2024 boxing competition will take place on July 27 – Aug. 10 in the Roland Garros Stadium and the North Paris Arena.