IDB Implements Nearly 70 Projects in Kazakhstan

ASTANA – The Islamic Development Bank’s (IDB) group has implemented around 70 projects worth over $1.6 billion in Kazakhstan. This was announced during a March 4 meeting of Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu with IDB President Muhammad Sulaiman Al Jasser in Riyadh, reported the Foreign Ministry’s press service.

Nurtleu spoke about the country’s economic potential, while Al Jasser expressed hope for continued cooperation with Kazakhstan and the IDB’s participation in projects to develop the Kazakh economy.

The minister arrived in Saudi Arabia on a working visit to participate in the extraordinary session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.