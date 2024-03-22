Great Steppe Race Sets Off from Abylai Khan’s Residence

ASTANA — This year, the Great Steppe Race will commence from Abylai Khan’s residence in Petropavlovsk, located in the North Kazakhstan Region, to mark a significant milestone in the build-up to the Fifth World Nomad Games, reported the Association of National Sports.

The race will cover a scenic 500-kilometer route and is scheduled to begin on May 12 from Abylai Khan’s museum complex residence and finish on May 17 in Astana. Notable landmarks along the route include the Burabai resort area, the historic Botai settlement, and the ancient town of Bozok.

Teams that secure the top three positions will earn licenses granting them the right to participate in the international tournament of the Great Steppe Race, set for September. Currently, regional qualifying tours are underway, with participants aiming for a spot in the republican qualifying tour. Exceptional performances in these tours will be featured in the Kazakhstan Book of Records.