Google Training in Almaty Provides Central Asian Youth with Tech Opportunities

ASTANA – More than 1,000 young people from Central Asian countries completed the Google Cloud and Machine Learning training program in Almaty. As a result, 20 students were offered an internship at the Kazakh-British Technical University (KBTU), according to the press service of Google Developer Groups (GDG) Cloud Almaty.

GDG Cloud Almaty is an independent group of software developers and a startup community supported by Google. Young IT specialists will have the opportunity to practice laboratory work and cases simulating real tasks of specialists in Western technology corporations.

Askar Aituov, the developer relations coordinator for Google Developers and Google for Startups in Central Asia and Mongolia, told The Astana Times that three specialists have already embarked on their internships at the KBTU data science lab under the guidance of Professor Iskander Akhmetov.

The Google Cloud and Machine Learning training program aims to provide the participants with internship opportunities at IT companies in Central Asia. After each educational quest or laboratory work, the program issues a badge confirming the skills. It is necessary to collect five badges to obtain a final certificate.

The course is available for developers from Afghanistan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Uzbekistan, Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan.

According to Aituov, the closing ceremony of the program will be held on March 16 in Almaty as part of the Women Techmakers program on International Women’s Day. Since 2013, Google’s Women Techmakers program has held thousands of global tech events with the purpose of providing visibility, community, and resources for women in technology.

“We will continue working with the best graduates of the program to consider them as future candidates for the Road to Google Developer Expert (GDE) program,” said Aituov.

Launched in 2021 with 58 mentors and mentees, the three-month program now presents a global network of more than 1,000 professionals from around the globe.