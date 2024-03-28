Google Launches Street View in Kazakhstan

ASTANA—The Kazakh Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation, and Aerospace Industry, in collaboration with Google, launched Street View in Kazakhstan on March 27, reported the ministry’s press service.

According to Minister Bagdat Mussin, this big step forward marks a pivotal moment for the country, enhancing navigation, boosting tourism, and offering virtual tours of Kazakhstan’s picturesque landscapes and cities.

Kazaerospace, a Kazakh company, conducted the technical work, including terrain mapping, road tracking, and 360-degree photography, becoming an official partner of Google Street View.

Using specialized trackers mounted on pickup trucks, the Street View project covered over 42,000 kilometers across breathtaking landscapes and urban centers, including Semei, Kokshetau, Aktobe, Almaty, Konayev, and more.

The launch of Google Street View in Kazakhstan promises to significantly increase and provide additional capabilities on Google Maps, benefiting small and medium-sized businesses.

From the snow-capped mountains to the Caspian Sea and the modern skyline of Astana, Street View offers users an immersive journey through Kazakhstan’s unique combination of tradition and modernity, inviting exploration and discovery from anywhere in the world.