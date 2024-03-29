Astana International Forum, Boao Forum for Asia Ink Memorandum of Cooperation

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s flagship Astana International Forum and the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) signed a memorandum of cooperation as part of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s participation in the annual session of BFA in Hainan, reported the Akorda press service.

“The sides intend to jointly promote the international and regional agenda, as well as support global measures to strengthen multilateralism and collective responsibility for building a better world,” reads the statement from Akorda.

AIF and BFA, an international organization jointly initiated by 29 member states, plan to hold a series of events together.

AIF is an annual forum hosted in the Kazakh capital. It gathers the world’s leaders, policymakers, experts, and media. This year, it is scheduled to take place on June 13-14 and will convene more than 5,000 attendees from over 50 countries.

Last year, the AIF plenary session attracted more than 1,000 delegates. The opening ceremony and plenary session were attended by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, world leaders, and delegates from international organizations.