Astana Hub Recognized as Apple Authorized Training Center for Education

ASTANA – Astana Hub technology park has been recognized as an Apple Authorized Training Center for Education, reported its Telegram channel on March 4.

The center provides all resources and conditions necessary for students to undergo iOS programming training, using Apple’s established Develop in Swift curriculum and official certification (App Development with Swift Certification exam).

The training will be held offline and free of charge; after the training, participants will be able to receive an Apple certificate.

In an interview with The Astana Times, Astana Hub CEO Magzhan Madiyev reflected on the hub’s journey, accomplishments, and plans. He noted that Astana Hub has blossomed into a vibrant community of tech enthusiasts, hosting over 1,400 tech companies and nurturing numerous startups within its ecosystem.

These entities collectively generate nearly $900 million in revenue annually, a testament to the hub’s growing impact on the regional tech landscape.