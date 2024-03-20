Assembly of People of Kazakhstan to Convene in April

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a decree convening the next 33d session of the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan on April 24-25, reported the Akorda press service.

The session under the agenda Unity. Creation. Progress will take place at the Presidential Center in Astana.

The last 32nd session focused on principles of coexistence and interaction of different cultures in Kazakhstan.

Established in 1995 as a consultative and advisory body, the assembly aims to improve the effectiveness of interaction between state and civil society in inter-ethnic relations.