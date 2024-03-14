Art Exhibition Showcasing Kazakhstan Through AI Opens in Almaty

ASTANA – An innovative art exhibition showcasing Kazakhstan through the eyes of artificial intelligence has opened in Almaty, the Culture and Information Ministry’s press service reported on March 13.

The exhibition, featuring over 120 paintings, was launched within the NeuroKazakhstan 2024 project.

The exposition presents an alternative overview of nature, architecture, cuisine, and elements of Kazakh material culture crafted with neural networks. Works by Kazakh artists complement the portrayal.

Organizers have prepared a thematic quest, offering visitors an engaging way to explore the exhibition through an audio guide that can be accessed directly from their smartphones.

The project also involves the immersive film “Digital Evolution,” specially created for NeuroKazakhstan 2024. Video projections on the walls and floor of the multimedia hall will immerse viewers in a figurative rethinking of the world of ideas and matter.

The exhibition will run until April 27.