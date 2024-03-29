Aktau Welcomes Third Wave of Tourists from Iran 

By Nagima Abuova  in Tourism on 29 March 2024

ASTANA — Aktau has welcomed 14,000 foreign tourists since the beginning of the year, reported the Akimat of Aktau press service (governor’s office) on March 28. 

Iranian tourists welcomed at the Aktau Airport. Photo credit: press service of Akimat of Aktau. Click to see the map in full size. The map is designed by The Astana

With the beginning of the Nauryz holidays, a third wave of Iranian tourists has arrived in Aktau. Some 112 Tehran charter passengers were welcomed with traditional music and food. The travelers will visit sights and attractions in the region within 10 days. 

According to the Iranian Ambassador to Kazakhstan Ali Akbar Jokar, the agreement on a visa-free regime for 14 days, signed in 2022, increased the number of tourists arriving in Kazakhstan from Iran and in the opposite direction. 

“We have direct flights from Almaty to Tehran and from Aktau to Gorgan and Sari in Iran. Also, in the warmer months, from March to September, there are additional charter flights to increase tourist inflow,”  said Jokar. 

According to the deputy head of the Department of Entrepreneurship and Agriculture of Aktau, Ospan Nysan, most tourists visiting the region come from Iran, Italy, Russia and France. 


Get The Astana Times stories sent directly to you! Sign up via the website or subscribe to our Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Telegram, YouTube and Tiktok!

Most Recent Stories
 View More »