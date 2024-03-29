Aktau Welcomes Third Wave of Tourists from Iran 

ASTANA — Aktau has welcomed 14,000 foreign tourists since the beginning of the year, reported the Akimat of Aktau press service (governor’s office) on March 28.

With the beginning of the Nauryz holidays, a third wave of Iranian tourists has arrived in Aktau. Some 112 Tehran charter passengers were welcomed with traditional music and food. The travelers will visit sights and attractions in the region within 10 days.

According to the Iranian Ambassador to Kazakhstan Ali Akbar Jokar, the agreement on a visa-free regime for 14 days, signed in 2022, increased the number of tourists arriving in Kazakhstan from Iran and in the opposite direction.

“We have direct flights from Almaty to Tehran and from Aktau to Gorgan and Sari in Iran. Also, in the warmer months, from March to September, there are additional charter flights to increase tourist inflow,” said Jokar.

According to the deputy head of the Department of Entrepreneurship and Agriculture of Aktau, Ospan Nysan, most tourists visiting the region come from Iran, Italy, Russia and France.