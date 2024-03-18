AirAsia X and Kazakh Tourism Forge Strategic Partnership

ASTANA — Following its successful inaugural flight celebration to Almaty, Kazakhstan, AirAsia X signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for strategic collaboration with Kazakh Tourism national company on March 15, reported the airline’s press service.

The MOU encompasses greater commercial collaboration and partnerships between the airline and the organization to promote tourism between Kazakhstan and Malaysia, create new business opportunities, develop joint sales and marketing campaigns, and boost both countries’ economies through tourism.

As a strategic partner, AirAsia will not only fly travelers from Malaysia and other Southeast Asian countries to Almaty but also connect travelers from Almaty to 130 destinations across the region via Kuala Lumpur. The airline is also looking to extend Malaysian and Kazakh tourism product promotion across the region through conferences, travel marts, and other exciting events.

Benyamin Ismail, the CEO of AirAsia X, expressed that the strategic alliance marks a significant advancement for Malaysia and Kazakhstan. He emphasized that it extends beyond improving travel experiences and strengthening their economies. Ismail highlighted that the partnership creates additional opportunities for travelers, ultimately fostering growth for both countries.

“Our competitive fares stimulate air travel wherever we fly, contributing to the tourism sector, a major engine for job creation and a driving force for economic growth,” he said.

He added that the significant load factor experienced on both legs of their inaugural flights suggests robust demand for the route, showcasing their ability to enter new markets effectively.

“This bodes well for future growth and expansion opportunities in the region, boosting not only our opportunities in various sectors between Malaysia and Kazakhstan but also the Southeast Asian region. We are excited to see the positive changes it brings for Malaysia and Kazakhstan in the future,” Ismail said.

Kairat Sadvakassov, chairman of Kazakh Tourism national company, emphasized the significance of Malaysia’s low-coster arrival in the country and the broader Central Asian region. Sadvakassov highlighted Kazakhstan’s role as a gateway and central hub in the region, offering access to various attractions. He expressed the country’s optimism for productive collaboration with AirAsia X and anticipated a substantial influence on both nations’ economic advancement.

“We believe that cooperation between our countries will create new job opportunities and play a significant role in the economic growth of our nations,” he said.

In its effort to promote tourism, AirAsia X offers promotional fares for 24 hours only for flights from Almaty to Kuala Lumpur, starting at a $15 base fare one way. The airline will also continue to run promotional fares for this route until March 21, 2024, from just $169 all-in one-way for the travel period between now and June 17, 2025.

The inaugural flight from Kuala Lumpur to Almaty achieved nearly full capacity, marking a significant milestone as the airline expanded its presence in Central Asia. Similarly, the return flight from Almaty to Kuala Lumpur experienced 100 percent occupancy, underscoring a promising commencement to regional operations. These flights between the two cities, scheduled four times weekly on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays, signify a robust commitment to connectivity between Kuala Lumpur and Almaty.