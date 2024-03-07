Air Astana Cancels Frankfurt Flights Amid German Airport Strike

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s flagship airline Air Astana has canceled flights KC921/KC922 Astana-Frankfurt-Astana on March 7 following the announced strike of aviation security employees at Frankfurt Airport, reported the company’s press service.

Passengers on the canceled flights will be sent SMS notifications and are eligible for a refund of the unused portion of the ticket, with the exception of the full service charge, as well as the full cost of a refund or rebooking without penalties for flights operated before March 14 inclusive.

“The airline regrets the inconvenience caused by flight cancellations due to reasons beyond the carrier’s control. For questions about refunds and rebookings, please contact the help center using the link and check the flight status on the airline’s website,” the statement says.

Germany’s Verdi union has called on Lufthansa ground staff to strike on Thursday and Friday, saying in a statement that a revised offer in wage negotiations with the airline was not sufficient to reach agreement, according to Reuters.