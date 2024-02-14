Young Kazakh Singer Triumphs in International Competition in US (Video)

ASTANA – Sixteen-year-old Kazakh performer Adelina Mukhametzhanova recently secured victory in the international Radda Rise International Piano and Vocal Competition held in the United States, delivering Latif Khamidi’s composition “Bulbul” (Cuckoo), reported Kazinform news agency on Feb. 13.

“A virtuoso performer chose a rather complex composition, leaving an indelible impression on each of us. I have no idea what this song is about, but it made me feel every note,” said jury member Giuseppe Spoletini, a baritone vocalist and vocal instructor at the prestigious Saint Thomas Choir School and a member of the Manhattan School of Music Precollege vocal faculty.

Mukhametzhanova spoke about the challenging competition and expressed her gratitude for the attention and warm reviews received for her renditions of Kazakh academic classics.

“I had very strong competitors, including a third-place winner from The Juilliard School, one of the largest American institutions in arts and music. Such victories motivate me to work even harder,” she said.

According to Tatiana Sinenko, the singer’s PR manager, Mukhametzhanova, who enrolled in a school in Minnesota in 2022, showcased her talent in nine vocal competitions across the U.S., earning prize placements in most.

Under the guidance of Gulnar Nurgaliyeva, an associate professor at the Department of Vocal Arts at the Kurmangazy National Conservatory, Mukhametzhanova has been studying academic vocals for over seven years. In 2020, she was honored with the Choice of the Year award, making her the youngest nominee in Kazakhstan.

Mukhametzhanova’s notable achievements include a performance at Carnegie Hall in December 2019, where she was invited as the winner of the American Protege competition. In 2018, she received a special prize in Italy from the Festival & Contest Association president, Christian Carocci.

The talented artist has been recognized in various international competitions, These include the Sanremo Junior International Competition in San Remo, Italy; being a finalist at the International Festival-Contest of Russian Song in London, United Kingdom; winner of the Zharina Altynbayeva Prima Nota Fest competition; the Elena Obraztsova Competition; and participation in the Central Asia Got Talent show in Kazakhstan.