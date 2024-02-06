World Bank Survey: 70% of Kazakh Citizens Report Satisfaction, as Economic Optimism Prevails

ASTANA – The Listening to Kazakhstan survey conducted by the World Bank revealed that nearly 70% of Kazakh citizens are satisfied with their lives, reported the bank’s press service.

The survey encompassed 1,400 households across urban and rural areas in Kazakhstan.

“We found it very encouraging to see that the overall well-being of Kazakhstan has been improving. The views on the outlook and the government’s performance are stable or trending positive,” said Metin Nebiler, the bank’s economist and a team leader for the Poverty and Equity Global Practice in Kazakhstan.

Launched in 2020, the Listening to Kazakhstan survey monitors the social and economic well-being of the population. It is a comprehensive face-to-face baseline survey of phone interviews with randomly selected respondents. The work was conducted in collaboration with the United Kingdom’s International Development Department.

Public perceptions also indicated the improvement in local economic conditions over the past year.

In 2023, more participants expressed confidence in initiating a business, surpassing the sentiments observed in 2021 and 2022. Nevertheless, this positive outlook experienced a decline in the last quarter of 2023.

Nearly 75% of participants conveyed optimism when asked about the country’s economic trajectory. This was particularly highlighted by individuals aged 18-24 and high-income families.

Additionally, the survey disclosed a surge in endorsement for governmental reforms, reaching 67% with notable emphasis among the youth, elderly, and residents in rural areas.

At the same time, the bank registered several concerns, particularly inflation (94%), income inequality (92%), and worries about job loss (over 50%). As for the government’s openness and anti-corruption efforts, respondents expressed only modest improvements, according to the bank’s statement.