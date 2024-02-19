UK Inaugurates International Climate Change Fund for Central Asia

ASTANA – The United Kingdom’s (UK) government has established an international fund dedicated to climate change in Central Asia for the first time, UK Ambassador to Kazakhstan Kathy Leach said at a Feb. 16 meeting with Kazakh Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation Nurzhan Nurzhigitov, reported the ministry’s press service.

The fund will provide support to five Central Asian countries to combat the adverse effects of climate change. Additionally, the UK is willing to collaborate with the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea.

Leach stressed the UK’s intention to interact with Kazakhstan not only within regional but also bilateral cooperation. Outlining three priority areas of the latter, Nurzhigitov included work with the Caspian Sea Research Institute, exchange of experience and attraction of experts from the UK, and postgraduate education opportunities for students in technical fields and professionals in water diplomacy.

Leach expressed the UK’s readiness to support the training of master’s and doctoral candidates through the Bolashak scholarship program and proposed exploring the potential for joint double-degree education programs.

The British delegation said the UK is ready to invite world-class experts in hydrogeology, irrigation, glacier studies, and other relevant fields to Kazakhstan.

Leach highlighted the interest of British companies involved in wastewater treatment technologies in working in Kazakhstan, mentioning a successful project in Shymkent that resulted in a 25% reduction in water consumption.