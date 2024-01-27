Kazakh Government to Establish Caspian Sea Research Institute

ASTANA – On Jan. 26, the Kazakh government approved a resolution to establish the Caspian Sea Research Institute, developed by the Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation, reported the ministry’s press service.

The institute will study environmental issues of the Caspian Sea, the problem of declining water levels, the causes of mass mortalities of seals and fish, and the preservation of the Caspian seal population, marine life, and coastal areas. It will also be engaged in activities to foster close collaboration with other Caspian states.

The institute will provide objective and independent information about the ecosystem of the Caspian Sea. The obtained data will guide the adoption of comprehensive measures by state and local executive bodies. Creating a scientific organization will allow for the fulfillment of international and national obligations to preserve the Caspian Sea.

Minister Nurzhan Nurzhigitov opined that the institute’s inception, put forth by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, will facilitate a comprehensive approach to addressing water-related issues and strengthen international cooperation.