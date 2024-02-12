Transport Infrastructure Requires $40 Billion for Development, Says Senior Official

ASTANA – The forward-looking development of Kazakhstan’s transport infrastructure requires nearly $40 billion, said Deputy Minister of Transport Talgat Lastayev at the Astana International Financial Centre meeting, reported the ministry’s press service on Feb. 12.

The ministry has formed a pool of investment projects totaling more than $31 billion in railway and maritime transport, aviation and roads.

According to official data from the Bureau of National Statistics, at the end of 2023, the ministry fulfilled the plan for investment in fixed assets in the supervised sectors by 107.7%.

Representatives of the Transport Ministry, the Foreign Ministry, the Finance Ministry, Kazakh Invest national company and businesses attended the brainstorming meeting.

After the meeting, participants made recommendations to be considered at an investment headquarters meeting.