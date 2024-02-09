Seven Kazakh Artists to Showcase Works at 60th Venice Biennale

ASTANA – The Kazakh artists, including Kamila Mullasheva, Yerbolat Tolepbay, Saken Narynov, Sergey Maslov, Anvar Musrepov, and the2vvo group will present their works at the 60th edition of the Venice Art Biennale, scheduled for April 20 – Nov. 24 in Venice, Italy, reported the Kazakh Culture and Information Ministry’s press service.

Slated to run in the Venice Naval Historical Museum, this event will bring together artists from 90 countries under the overarching theme of “Foreigners Everywhere,” exploring migration, cultural pluralism, and reimagining the contributions of modernist artists from the Global South.

Kazakhstan will show a modern interpretation of the ancient legend about the mythical land called Jerūiyq, presenting an imaginary world of futuristic landscapes and portals bridging the present with other dimensions.

The selected artworks show this theme from the perspective of several generations, capturing the essence of the 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s while also showcasing the experience of contemporary artists working with new media.

Additionally, ten young artists from Kazakh universities plan to participate in the biennale to engage with works from the best artists worldwide, broadening their horizons.

Since its inception in 1895, the Venice Biennale has been one of the central events in the art world, attracting around half a million visitors every two years.