Scientists to Expand Kazakh-Language Content on Wikipedia

ASTANA – The Kazakh Ministry of Science and Higher Education held a seminar on expanding and creating Kazakh-language content on the Wikipedia online encyclopedia on Jan. 25, reported the ministry’s press service. The event gathered over 100 scientists and researchers from Kazakhstan’s higher educational institutions and scientific institutes.

The committee on language policy and the science committee addressed the importance of replenishing the comprehensive knowledge base of Wikipedia in the Kazakh language, which is considered the most popular source of information not only for academia but for all web users.

According to the committee, it is imperative to introduce new scientific knowledge into the digital space and improve the content of articles in the Kazakh section of Wikipedia.

One of the key focuses of the action plan for implementing the concept of language policy development in Kazakhstan for 2023-2029 is the development of the Kazakh language as the language of science.

Launched in 2001 by American developers and entrepreneurs Jimmy Wales and Larry Sanger, Wikipedia became the most extensive online encyclopedia maintained by volunteers worldwide. The English-language Wikipedia includes 6,779,087 articles and averages 540 new articles per day.