Retail Investor Accounts on Astana International Exchange Triples in 2023

ASTANA – The number of new retail investor accounts on the Astana International Exchange (AIX) increased by 1.05 million in 2023, according to an analytical report on the capital market based on AIX exchange activities, released by the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) on Feb. 7.

AIX witnessed several other historical milestones last year, with the value of the AIX QAZAQ Index reaching 1,217 points, trading volumes totaling $582 million, and debt capital raising by $2 billion.

Market capitalization surged by 63% to an all-time high of $62,6 billion.

Shares experiencing the highest growth in value last year included Bank Center Credit with a 56% increase, Kazatomprom national atomic company – 46%, Polymetal mining company – 38%, Kaspi.kz – 37%, and Halyk Bank – 33%.

Established in 2017 as part of the AIFC, AIX is dedicated to fostering robust and liquid capital markets in Central Asia and beyond, achieving this mission by offering innovative products and services for businesses and investors.