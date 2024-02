ASTANA – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will pay a state visit to Qatar on Feb. 13-14, reported Akorda press service on Feb. 12.

During the visit, Tokayev plans to hold talks with the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and the Prime Minister of Qatar Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.

The President will also take part in the Kazakhstan-Qatar investment round table and hold a number of meetings with the leaders of Qatari business.