President Tokayev Holds Talks With Emir of Qatar, Addresses Cooperation Prospects 

ASTANA – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani discussed the cooperation prospects during a Feb. 14 meeting at the Amiri Diwan in Doha, reported the Akorda press service.

Tokayev expressed gratitude for the hospitality and emphasized the special significance of his first state visit to Qatar.

“Qatar is our reliable and important partner in the Islamic world. I think it is time to give a new impetus to our bilateral relations,” said Tokayev.

In turn, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani expressed his country’s interest in implementing energy, trade, economic and investment projects.

Areas of cooperation

During the meeting, the sides addressed prospects in agriculture, transport, logistics, and tourism. Tokayev proposed to the Emir of Qatar to join efforts in developing an intermodal transport network connecting the Gulf and Central Asia to facilitate economic cooperation in the region.

Tokayev noted that as one of the 10 largest world producers of wheat and flour, Kazakhstan plans to increase the area of irrigated land to three million hectares. In this regard, the President encouraged the expansion of bilateral cooperation in the agricultural sector.

Tokayev also noted Kazakhstan’s readiness to increase exports to Qatar across 60 non-resource commodity items totaling $250 million and proposed increasing mutual trade to $500 million in the near future.

Cultural collaboration

Cultural and humanitarian ties were also on the agenda. Tokayev proposed organizing the Culture Days of Kazakhstan and Qatar in the capitals of the two countries in 2025. He expressed confidence that these events will bring both peoples closer and will demonstrate the richness of their cultural heritage.

Following the talks, Kazakhstan and Qatar inked several documents, including agreements on mutual legal assistance in criminal matters and regulating the hiring of Kazakh workers in Qatar; a memorandum of cooperation between the Kazakh Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry and the Qatari Ministry of Communications and Information Technology; agreements on the implementation of energy and gas projects, as well as joint implementation of projects for the construction of gas processing plants at the Kashagan field.

Highest honor

The Emir of Qatar presented Tokayev with the sword of the founder of Qatar, Sheikh Jassim Bin Mohammed Bin Thani (1827-1913).

The founder’s sword is the highest national decoration of Qatar, bestowed on kings, princes, and heads of state in recognition of services rendered to the State of Qatar or to humanity.

In 2016, the founder’s sword was presented for the first time to the King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. Later, the sword was presented to the Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq and the King of Spain Felipe VI in 2021 and 2022, respectively.

The replica, closely resembling the original sword of the founder of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Jassim Bin Mohammed Bin Thani, features a scabbard and decorations made from 18-carat yellow gold. The first section of the scabbard has been hand-chased and is adorned with tourmaline and garnet stones.

Importance of Middle Corridor

At the meeting with Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Qatar Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, President Tokayev encouraged the governments of both countries to focus on an economic agenda to ensure positive trade dynamics.

Tokayev emphasized that he has high hopes for the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), also known as the Middle Corridor.

He emphasized the importance of expanding access to major Gulf markets and exploring new transit routes. The President called on Qatari companies to cooperate in the development of large infrastructure projects in Kazakhstan. The sides also discussed cooperation in agriculture, digitalization, and energy.