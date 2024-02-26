President Tokayev Commends Advances in Healthcare, Industry During Visit to East Kazakhstan Region

ASTANA — President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived on a working visit to the East Kazakhstan Region on Feb. 26, commencing his visit at the Center for Radiation Therapy and Diagnostics. The center, established on the regional multidisciplinary Center for Oncology and Surgery foundation, showcases state-of-the-art medical equipment to advance cancer diagnosis and treatment, reported the Akorda press service.

Advancements in cancer treatment

At the Center, President Tokayev witnessed the cutting-edge operations facilitated by modern medical devices like the latest generation MRI, the Elekta Versa HD linear accelerator, and the Discovery RT computed tomography. These devices enable highly accurate early diagnosis and revolutionize cancer treatment methodologies.

Director Gulmira Sagidullina highlighted the center’s annual performance, boasting over 3,000 surgical operations, 60% of which utilize minimally invasive techniques. Notably, the emphasis on advanced training for medical personnel, both domestically and internationally, underscores Kazakhstan’s commitment to healthcare excellence.

President Tokayev received a comprehensive report on the state of oncology services in the region, revealing promising trends such as increased rates of early cancer diagnosis and reduced instances of advanced-stage cases. Expressing his endorsement, President Tokayev underscored the national significance of such modern medical establishments, particularly in addressing the prevalence of cancer as a major health concern in the country.

Ust-Kamenogorsk Titanium-Magnesium Plant

Continuing his itinerary, President Tokayev toured the Ust-Kamenogorsk Titanium-Magnesium Plant, one of the foremost vertically integrated producers globally, specializing in manufacturing titanium sponges, titanium ingots, and alloys. The plant boasts a comprehensive production cycle, ranging from raw material extraction to the final stages of product fabrication. Comprising five principal workshops and six auxiliary units, along with strategic subsidiaries and joint ventures, the facility plays a pivotal role in Kazakhstan’s industrial landscape.

The Kazakh titanium holds a significant 11% share in the global market, with an even more impressive presence exceeding 20% in the aerospace sector. Tokayev was informed that the plant’s rigorous quality standards have earned certification from esteemed global manufacturers such as Airbus, Boeing, and General Electric. Kazakh titanium finds application across diverse industries, including shipbuilding, energy, aerospace, oil and gas, and medicine. Notably, the entirety of the plant’s output is exported to prominent destinations including China, France, Great Britain, India, South Korea, and the United States.

The plant has ambitious plans for expansion and modernization, with 25 investment projects totaling 207 billion tenge (US$462 million) slated for implementation in the coming decades.

President Tokayev commended the enterprise’s technological sophistication upon touring the production facilities and engaging with the plant’s workforce.

“The enterprise is advanced in many respects. There is modern equipment. Kazakhstan occupies a prominent place in the world titanium production market. Such enterprises are extremely necessary for our country. I wish you success in your work,” said Tokayev, underscoring the strategic significance of industrial ventures like the plant to Kazakhstan’s economic prosperity.

Agricultural advancements at oilseeds experimental farm

President Tokayev explored innovative agricultural practices and advancements in seed production at the region’s oilseed-growing farm. The President was presented with new sunflowers, soybean varieties, and spring wheat hybrids, culminating years of practical research and experimentation at the elite seed-growing farm. These seeds, renowned for their quality, are sought after by domestic farmers and exported to seven regions within the Russian Federation, highlighting their significance in regional agriculture.

In discussions with Farid Abitayev, the director of the enterprise, President Tokayev delved into the potential for expanding oilseed crops across Kazakhstan. Abitayev revealed that recent years have witnessed a remarkable annual increase of 12-15% in the area sown with oilseeds, a trend indicative of growing market demand and agricultural productivity.

The agro-industrial complex, bolstered by a robust feed base and meticulous breeding practices, has emerged as a leader in dairy farming. With approximately 3,000 head of cattle, predominantly of the Holstein-Friesian breed, commercial dairy farms contribute to a daily milk production of around 40 tons, serving as a vital supply source for four domestic milk processing plants.

President Tokayev commended the enterprise’s success and advocated for scaling its best practices to other regions of the country.

During his tour, the President was introduced to a classroom facility established in collaboration with the East Kazakhstan Technical University, where workers receive on-the-job training in agricultural management. Furthermore, the enterprise’s engagement with global leaders such as the Swiss company Syngenta and the American manufacturer John Deere reflects Kazakhstan’s strategic efforts to leverage international expertise and technological advancements in agricultural practices.

Fostering technological advancement via educational and innovation centers

President Tokayev’s tour extended to the East Kazakhstan Technical University and its innovative educational center, Lu Ban Workshop, which is dedicated to fostering technological innovation. He was briefed on the university’s scientific ecosystem and its endeavors to develop import-substituting technologies in various sectors, including medicine and automotive engineering.

President Tokayev’s engagement with students and faculty underscored Kazakhstan’s commitment to nurturing a skilled workforce and fostering technological innovation. The establishment of the Lu Ban Workshop reflects the government’s dedication to equipping the youth with practical skills and preparing them for the demands of modern industries.

The opening of the Lu Ban Workshop in Kazakhstan was initiated by Tokayev and Chinese leader Xi Jinping in May 2023 in Xi’an at the Central Asia–China summit.

Championing sports and wellness

In recognition of regional sporting achievements, President Tokayev visited the Olga Rypakova athletics center and engaged with athletes, highlighting the government’s commitment to improving sports infrastructure and promoting healthy lifestyles.

President Tokayev’s interaction with athletes reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s commitment to nurturing talent and supporting athletic endeavors. His endorsement of proposals for enhancing sports facilities underscores the government’s dedication to promoting physical wellness and sporting excellence nationwide.

Supporting dairy production

President Tokayev continued his visit with a tour of a leading milk production and processing corporation, acknowledging its contribution to Kazakhstan’s agricultural sector and emphasizing the importance of modernizing agriculture through technology and innovation. Tokayev emphasized during a meeting with the employees that the government envisions modernizing agriculture into a high-tech industry capable of meeting domestic demand and expanding exports.