President Tokayev Addresses Qatar’s Consultative Assembly

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev became the first foreign leader to address the Consultative Assembly of the State of Qatar (Shura Council) on Feb. 14, reported the Akorda press service.

He noted the importance of Qatar’s decision to hold its first legislative elections in 2021, highlighting its potential to strengthen prosperity and international reputation.

The President reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s commitment to building a Just and Fair Kazakhstan grounded in principles of justice, rule of law, equality, and responsibility, underscoring the ongoing modernization of the country’s political system.

Tokayev lauded the strong partnership between Kazakhstan and Qatar, citing successful collaborations in various sectors, including energy, mining, agriculture, construction, and tourism.

Alongside prospects for trade and oil and gas industries, he identified international transport and transit routes as promising opportunities for both states.

“Businessmen and citizens of both countries enjoy a visa-free regime and nearly 20 flights weekly. However, there is much room for growth,” he said.

The President underscored dialogue as the only way to create a conducive environment for agreement on new principles and norms in addressing geopolitical conflicts and disagreements, terrorism, and climate emergency.

He called for a more representative Security Council, advocating for greater involvement of Middle Powers and developing countries, including Kazakhstan and Qatar, in global peace and security efforts.

Praising Qatar’s peacekeeping and mediation efforts, particularly in conflicts such as Palestine, Tokayev stressed the need for concentrated international efforts towards achieving peace and stability.

He emphasized Kazakhstan’s support for Afghanistan’s integration into the global community through humanitarian assistance and initiatives such as establishing the United Nations (UN) Regional Centre on Sustainable Development Goals for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty.

The President highlighted Central Asia’s turning point in history, expressing Kazakhstan’s commitment to prioritize a full-scale partnership with Qatar.

He addressed climate change issues, reiterating Kazakhstan’s dedication to achieving carbon neutrality and promoting collective action through platforms such as the upcoming Astana International Forum and regional climate summits under UN auspices.

Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim, Chairman of the Shura Council, welcomed President Tokayev’s visit as a catalyst for advancing bilateral relations and parliamentary diplomacy between Kazakhstan and Qatar.