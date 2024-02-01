President Meets with Chairman of National Security Committee 

ASTANA – Last year, security agencies prevented two terrorist acts within the country at the early stages and conducted three collaborative operations with foreign intelligence agencies abroad, said National Security Committee (NSC) Chairman Yermek Sagimbayev at a Jan. 31 meeting with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, reported the Akorda press service.

Sagimbayev informed Tokayev about the convictions of 43 individuals for committing terrorist and extremist crimes. He added that the NSC coordinated 208 command and staff exercises and 196 operational-tactical counter-terrorism exercises throughout the year.

The NSC Chairman provided details on the outcomes of efforts to ensure economic security and combat systemic corruption. The cumulative impact of the measures exceeded 1.5 trillion tenge (US$3.3 billion), with over 680 billion tenge (US$1.5 billion) returned to the state budget.

Discussing crime statistics, Sagimbayev stated that the NSC and the Ministry of Internal Affairs suppressed the activities of 15 organized criminal groups and seized 681 weapons along with over 85,000 rounds of ammunition.

The NSC chairman highlighted the disruption of 36 laboratories, closure of 34 international and 32 regional drug trafficking routes, and seizure of over 3.6 tons of drugs.

Sagimbayev also mentioned the detection of 31,000 people involved in illegal migration and border violations. The NSC successfully stopped 739 attempts to transport weapons, ammunition, and drugs, as well as illegal currency movement totaling 11.7 billion tenge (US$25.9 million) and goods movement worth 12.6 billion tenge (US$27.9 million).

While ensuring information security, more than 86.3 million cyber-attacks and 2,156 DDoS attacks on the country’s critical infrastructure were repelled.

Following the report, the President gave several specific instructions in the areas of activity of the national security agencies.