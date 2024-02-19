Over 1,300 Ethnic Kazakhs Return to Ancestral Land in 2024

ASTANA – Since the beginning of 2024, 1,306 ethnic Kazakhs have returned to their historic homeland, reported the press service of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population.

More than half of them, or 48.9%, came back from China, 29.6% – from Uzbekistan, 8.3% – from Mongolia, 7.3% – from Turkmenistan, 4.4% – from Russia, and 1.5% – from other countries.

As of Feb. 1, the number of ethnic migrants of working age was 56.2%, minors – 33.6%, and pensioners – 10.2%.

In terms of education, 15% of ethnic migrants hold university degrees, 20.2% have vocational secondary education, 54.6% – general secondary education, and 10.2% have no education.

The Kandas people were resettled in labor-deficient areas, including the Akmola, Abai, Kostanai, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, and North Kazakhstan Regions.

Since 1991, over 1,129,600 ethnic Kazakhs have returned to their historic homeland.